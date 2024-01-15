Fubara Bows To Tinubu, Resubmits Names Of Commissioners That Resigned From His Cabinet To State Assembly

414 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Rivers State Governor, Simi Fubara has resubmitted the names of commissioners who resigned earlier to the Rivers State House of Assembly as directed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

This was part of the eight-point agreement reached with Tinubu, by the Fubara led camp and the camp led by the FCT minister.

Advertisement

The Commissioner nominees are: Zacchaeus Adangor, Dr. Jacobson Mbina, Dr. Gift Worlu, Mrs Inime Chinwenwo- Aguma, Engr Chukwuemeka Woke, Prof. Prince Chinedu Mmom, Dr. George-Kelly D. Alabo, Hon. Isaac Kamalu DSSRS and Engr. Austin Ben Chioma

The commissioner-nominees have been invited for screening on Wednesday 17th of January, 2024 by the 10th House of Assembly.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu had directed governor Fubara to reinstate the commissioners, who resigned from the state Executive Council.

Tinubu gave the directive after a closed-door meeting, which held to resolve the political crisis rocking the state.

Advertisement

The commissioners, who are loyalists of the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, had earlier resigned from Fubara’s cabinet.

In the resolution document which was signed by Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Odu; FCT Minister, Wike; Rivers Speaker, Martin Amaewhule; Rivers APC Chairman, Tony Okocha and Rivers PDP chairman, Aaron Chukwuemeka, the President directed that the names of all the Commissioners who resigned from Fubara’s cabinet, due to the political rift, should be resubmitted to the state Assembly.