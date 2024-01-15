Kogi Set To Establish Senior Secondary Board As House Of Assembly Commences Public Hearing

363 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Kogi State House of Assembly has commenced a public hearing on the bill to establish the Kogi State Senior Secondary Education Board (KASSEB).

Speaking during the hearing over the weekend, the Executive Secretary, National Senior Secondary Education Commission(NSSEC), Dr Iyela Ajayi, noted that the commencement of the process was a clear demonstration of the state’s determination to domesticate the NSSEC Act 2023.

Advertisement

Ajayi who also presented a submission elaborating on the Act, commended the Kogi State Government and the House of Assembly for their high level of seriousness on the KSSSEB Bill.

He added that the bill, when signed into law, will help regulate and provide the needed interventions for secondary education in the state.

The NSSEC Executive Secretary further made fourteen observations and recommendations on the proposed bill, passage of which he said would lead to the overall development of senior secondary schools in Kogi State.

Commenting on the public hearing on the KSSSEB Bill, the Speaker, Kogi State House of Assembly, Alhaji Aliyu Yusuf, lauded the NSSEC Executive Secretary for being a good ambassador of the state.

Advertisement

He further stressed that his observations and recommendations had been noted by the lawmakers, and the assembly would do the needful to guard against conflict that may arise between the state ministry of Education, Science and Technical Education Board, Teaching Service Commission and the proposed KSSSEB when the bill is finally passed into law.

In his remarks to the house, former Commissioner of Education of Kogi State, Mr. Wemi Jones, noted that domestication of the NSSEC Act 2023 is a welcome development that will further develop the senior secondary school sub-sector in Kogi State, adding that the state government continues to make efforts to reposition education to make the state a reference point in education in the North.

A statement signed by the Board’s Head Press and Protocol, Fatima Ahmed Bappare disclosed that present at the public hearing were also representatives of Kogi State chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools, (ASUSS); and the National Association of Proprietors of Private schools (NAPPS).

Other stakeholders at the occasion included the Association of Private School Owners (APSON); NECO, and Kogi State chapter of Teaching Services Commission (TESCO).