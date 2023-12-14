BREAKING: Double Blow For Gov Fubara As Another Commissioner Resigns

Amid the political crisis in Rivers State, the Commissioner for Social Welfare and Rehabilitation, Inime Aguma, has resigned from her position.

The development comes hours after the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Zacchaeus Adangor, tendered his resignation.

Aguma’s resignation was conveyed in a letter dated December 14, 2023, addressed to Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

“I hereby tender my resignation as the Honourable Commissioner for Social Welfare and Rehabilitation, Rivers State on this day 14th of December 2023.

“I thank Your Excellency for the privilege to serve in the State Executive Council. My decision to resign is personal and based on other pressing commitments.

“I wish Your Excellency a successful tenure and pray for best wishes in all your endeavours,” said Aguma.

Both resignations came amid the escalating feud between Governor Fubara and his former political godfather and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

The crisis reportedly stemmed from the battle for control of the political machinery of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers.

Wike, now a federal minister after serving two terms as governor up until May 2023, wants to retain control of the ‘political structure’ which he accused his hand-picked successor, Fubara, of tampering with.

The feud saw 27 lawmakers in the 32-member Rivers Assembly defect from the ruling PDP to the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) now believed to be controlled by Wike.

The defections were seen as part of plans to impeach Fubara.

Two days later, the state government demolished the House of Assembly complex in Port Harcourt in an apparent move to stop the governor’s planned impeachment.

Also responding, the Rivers Speaker, Edison Ehie, a Fubara loyalist, declared vacant the seats of all the defecting lawmakers.