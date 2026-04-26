Fuel Constraints Trigger Flight Delays Across Air Peace Network

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Nigeria’s largest carrier, Air Peace, has alerted passengers to possible flight delays across its network due to ongoing aviation fuel supply challenges, noting that the situation is already affecting scheduled departures.

In a statement posted on X on Saturday and signed by its management, the airline said the limited availability of Jet A1 fuel was disrupting operations at some terminals and urged customers to brace for possible inconveniences.

“Flights departing from some of our terminals may experience delays due to the current aviation fuel supply constraints affecting flight operations nationwide,” the airline said, noting that “fuel availability remains limited, which has impacted scheduled departures.”

Air Peace added that it is actively engaging relevant partners to resolve the issue and minimise disruptions to passengers’ travel plans, while assuring customers that safety remains its top priority.

The development comes after the airline earlier adjusted its international schedule, announcing a temporary reduction of its Abuja–London route to three weekly flights due to the same fuel constraints. The revised schedule is expected to remain in place until July 1, 2026, when normal operations are projected to resume.

According to the airline, the adjustment is aimed at maintaining safety and operational reliability, adding that efforts are ongoing to restore full services as fuel supply improves.

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Passengers affected by the changes have been advised to contact the airline’s call centre for rescheduling at no additional cost.

Meanwhile, the disruptions have sparked reactions among travellers, with some taking to social media to express frustration over delays and altered plans.

Reality TV personality Anita Natacha Akide, popularly known as Tacha, also criticised the airline after experiencing delays that disrupted her plans to attend the wedding of fellow former Big Brother Naija star Cross Okonkwo in Abuja.

In a video shared online, she lamented the prolonged waiting time and lack of clarity, saying passengers were left stranded for hours.

“For someone to book a first flight in the morning, it shows how important it is. They’re telling me the next flight is by 3:30pm. This is my best friend’s wedding,” she said.

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Air Peace, however, maintained that it is closely monitoring the situation and remains committed to operating flights safely and as promptly as conditions allow.