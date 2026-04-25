Mammoth Crowd As 36-Year-Old Philanthropist, Haske Declares For Adamawa Guber

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In a show of political strength and growing grassroots appeal, a massive crowd flooded Ribadu Square in Yola on Saturday as 36-year-old entrepreneur and philanthropist, Alhaji Abdulrahman Bashir Haske, formally declared his intention to contest the Adamawa State governorship in the 2027 general elections.

The atmosphere was charged with excitement as supporters, party loyalists, traditional leaders, youth groups, and women from across the 21 local government areas gathered to witness what many described as the official take-off of a new political movement in the state.

Mammoth Crowd

Standing before the enthusiastic crowd, Haske framed his ambition not as a personal quest for power, but as a collective mission to transform Adamawa. He declared that his decision was driven by a commitment to “rescue, rebuild, and reposition Adamawa for sustainable development,” drawing loud applause from the audience.

At the heart of his declaration was the unveiling of his policy blueprint – the Adamawa A.R.I.S.E Agenda – a multi-sectoral framework designed to tackle the state’s most pressing challenges.

The agenda focuses on accountable governance, economic resilience, infrastructure development, environmental sustainability, social development, and security.

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Haske described the A.R.I.S.E Agenda as a practical and data-driven response to the realities facing Adamawa, including high poverty levels, overdependence on federal allocations, and worsening youth unemployment.

He noted that with a reported poverty rate of over 75 per cent and about 87 per cent reliance on federal revenue, the state must urgently rethink its development strategy.

“Our people deserve a government that works, a system that delivers, and leadership that listens,” he said, emphasizing that his administration would prioritize transparency, productivity, and inclusive growth.

He placed particular emphasis on youth empowerment and women inclusion, calling on both groups to take ownership of the state’s future.

According to him, job creation, skills development, and support for small and medium enterprises would form a cornerstone of his economic plan, alongside strategic investments in agriculture and security.

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Political leaders and stakeholders at the event noted the symbolic significance of the large turnout, describing it as an indication of Haske’s growing influence within political and social circles in Adamawa.

The presence of former commissioners, local government chairmen, party stakeholders, and community leaders added weight to the declaration and signaled early consolidation of political support.

Adding to the momentum was the mobilization effort led by Hajiya Amina Yuguda, founder of the Haske Aminci Foundation, who brought in a large contingent of supporters from the Verre Zone.

Women and youths were seen chanting solidarity songs as speaker after speaker eulogised the entrepreneur.

Beyond the spectacle, political speakers at the event said Haske’s emergence reflects a broader shift in the state’s political dynamics – one that is increasingly open to younger candidates with private sector experience and a reform-oriented message.

At 36, Haske represents a new generation of political actors seeking to bridge governance with enterprise and innovation. His background as an entrepreneur and philanthropist has earned him recognition, particularly through agricultural support initiatives and humanitarian interventions that have impacted vulnerable communities, they said.

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In recent months, he has also gained traction within the All Progressives Congress (APC), with some stakeholders informally backing his aspiration and describing him as a candidate with clarity of vision and developmental focus.

Those following his movement have argued that the early articulation of a structured policy agenda could give Haske an edge in what is expected to be a fiercely contested governorship race.

They noted that voters in Adamawa are becoming increasingly issue-driven, with greater attention to economic recovery, infrastructure deficits, and security concerns, all encapsulated in Haske’s vision.