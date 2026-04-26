Trump Rushed Offstage After Gunshots At White House Dinner

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US President Donald Trump was rushed offstage at the White House correspondents’ dinner on Saturday evening after shots were fired.

Trump, who was unharmed, had been sitting at the top table at the black-tie event at the Washington Hilton when multiple gunshots were heard around 8.30pm, shortly after the event got under way.

As Secret Service agents ran into the packed ballroom, attendees dropped to the floor and hid under tables as the US president, first lady Melania Trump and vice-president JD Vance were ushered off the stage.

Officials later confirmed that a suspect had run towards the ballroom’s entrance, but was quickly apprehended by Secret Service officers.

Trump said at a media briefing later at the White House that a Secret Service officer outside the ballroom was shot in the vest, but was “doing great”.

The suspect and wounded agent were being treated at a local hospital, according to Washington mayor Muriel Bowser. Police said the suspect was carrying a shotgun, handgun and a number of knives, and was registered as a guest at the hotel.

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The US president said at the briefing that the suspect was a “very sick person” from California and was likely a “lone wolf”. An image of the suspect was posted on Trump’s Truth Social account.

The suspect was later charged with two counts of using a firearm during a crime of violence and assault on a federal officer with a dangerous weapon, and was due to appear in court on Monday.