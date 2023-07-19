FULL LIST: Adeleke Appoints Self As Commissioner, Assigns Portfolios To Deputy, 23 Others

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has sworn in twenty-five commissioners including himself into his cabinet to pilot the affairs of the state.

Adeleke announced himself as the Commissioner for Works while his deputy, Kola Olawusi, was named Commissioner for Sports.

During the inauguration which was held in the Osun Governor’s Office, Abere, Osun State, Adeleke charged the newly appointed commissioners to dedicate themselves to hard work, sacrifice and teamwork.

He warned that he will not condone ‘one-man show’ by any of the appointees as he reiterated that, “I seek a very responsive government that listens and satisfies the wishes of the people. So your goal must be real service to the people.”

The governor added, “I value honesty and integrity in public service. You must be above board. Corrupt conduct will be heavily sanctioned.I love thinking out of the box in governance. As political heads of your ministries, be very innovative. Generate and implement new ideas. In times of national economic emergency, I love achieving much with little resources. Be prudent and adopt measures that reduce cost of projects and services.

“As we all know, I am a team player. There won’t be any room for solo actors in our cabinet. You must work as a team with a common goal to make a difference in the lives of our people. Above all, my leadership is about due process and rule of law. You must not cut corners. I will not compromise transparency and accountability.”

The names and portfolios of the commissioners were announced as follows: “Ministry of Regional Integration and Special Duties, Hon. Morufu Dele Ayanfe, Ministry of Science, Information and Communication Technology, Mr Moshood Olagunju; Ministry of Youth Affairs. Mrs Adenike Folasade Adeleke, Ministry of Federal Affairs, Barr Dosu Babatunde, Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs; Mr Alfred Sesan Oyedele, Ministry of Transport, Rev Bunmi Jenyo, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Hon George Alabi, Ministry of Land and Physical Planning and Mr Sola Ogungbile, Ministry of Finance.

“Prof. Morufu Ademola Adeleke, Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Barr Wole Jimi-Bada, Ministry of Justice, Hon. Dipo Eluwole, Ministry of Education, Mr. Gbola Faseru, Ministry of Agriculture, Barr Sola Akintola, Ministry of Health, Hon. Mayowa Anjorin, Ministry of Environment and Sanitation, Barr Kolapo Alimi, Ministry of Information and Public Enlightenment.

“Alhaji Aderibigbe Rasheed, Ministry of Home Affairs, Hon Ayobola Awolowo, Ministry of Women Affairs and Children Welfare, Mr Ojo Abiodun Bankole, Ministry of Tourism and Culture, Alhaji Abdulganiyu Ayobami Olaoluwa, Ministry of Rural Development and Community Affairs, Hon. Sunday Oroniyi, Ministry of Water Resources, Hon. Biyi Odunlade, Ministry of Political Affairs and Inter-Government Affiliation, Mr Soji Adeigbe, Commissioner for Government House Protocol, Hon Festus Adeyemo, Commissioner for Energy, Ministry of Works, Governor Ademola Adeleke, Deputy Governor, Ministry of Sports and Special Needs, Prince Kola Adewusi.”