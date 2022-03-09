Ganduje Inaugurates Kano APC Excos Ahead Of National Convention 

Ahead of the National Convention of the All Progressives Congress slated for 26th March, Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has inaugurated elected officials of the party across the 44 Local Government Areas and 484 Wards in the state.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Abba Anwar, the series of inauguration, which took place on a zonal basis, ended with Kano North Senatorial District on Tuesday.

Ganduje stressed to the inaugurated executives that “As duly elected officials of the party, whose election was authenticated by the normal process of the party’s election procedures and reconfirmed by the Appeal Court, you should strive hard and make our party wax stronger.

“Kano being the biggest democracy in Nigeria, we have every reason to set the pace for the survival of democracy and strengthening of democracy in the country. You should go to all nooks and crannies in the state and make sure that our party remains strong,” Anwar quoted the Governor in the statement.

The statement revealed that a total of 16 LGAs consisting of 172 wards from Kano South have 4,644 party officials from 172 wards and 432 officials from the 16 LGAs.

Kano Central, which has 15 LGAs, has 172 wards. There are 4,644 party officials from 172 wards and 405 officials from the 15 LGAs.

Kano North with 13 LGAs, has 351 party officials from the 13 LGAs and 3,780 officials from 140 wards.

Ganduje then assured all party officials of his unwavering support to make the party stronger.

THE WHISTLER had earlier reported how the governor won the battle for the leadership of the APC in the state after an appellate court ruling recognized his faction led by Abdullahi Abbas as the authentic chairman of the party in Kano State.

The national leadership of the party, subsequently, issued a certificate of return to Abbas, legitimizing his election and putting the party firmly in Ganduje’s hand.