BREAKING: IGP Baba Reacts To DIG Egbunike’s Death

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, has confirmed the death of Joseph Egbunike, the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID).

In a series of tweets by the force headquarters on Wednesday, IGP Baba disclosed that DIG Egbunike died at about 9pm on March 8, 2022 at the National Hospital, Abuja, after a brief illness.

The IGP described the deceased as “a dedicated and seasoned police officer who served the nation in various capacities including as the Commissioner of Police in charge of Police Accounts and Budget”.

He further described Egbunike as an officer who was “commitment to intellectual development and was instrumental to the achievements of the giant strides within the Police architecture.”

The statement added that, “The Inspector-General of Police hereby condoles with the immediate family, relatives, and friends of the deceased DIG who passed away in active service of his fatherland and prays for the repose of his soul.”