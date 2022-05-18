Ganduje, Kano APC Suffer Fresh Blow As Shekarau Defects To NNPP

The Kano State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has suffered another political misfortune following the defection of ex-governor Ibrahim Shekarau to the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

The former Director-General of the Bola Tinubu Support Groups Management Council, AbdulMumin Jibrin, who recently joined the NNPP, made the disclosure via a tweet.

“BREAKING- Sen Ibrahim Shekarau joins NNPP. Details later”

“Game over! Welcome to NNPP, Sen Ibrahim Shekarau” the tweet read.

Shekarau’s defection comes despite entreaties from Governor Abdullahi Ganduje who paid an unusual visit to his residence last week supposedly to appeal to him not to dump the APC.

The former governor will now join forces with his one-time rival, Rabiu Kwankwaso, in a bid to wrestle power from incumbent governor.

THE WHISTLER had reported how Ganduje’s chief of staff, Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly and other notable members of the APC defected to the NNPP.

The governor also reportedly stepped down from the Kano North senatorial race in a bid to keep Senator Barau Jibrin, who currently occupies the seat, from joining the NNPP.