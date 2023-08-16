Ganduje Speaks On Wike Defecting To APC

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has expressed optimism that the former Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, will soon defect with the ruling party after his inauguration as a minister.

Ganduje stated this on Wednesday in response to inquiries from journalists regarding a widely circulated photograph capturing the visit of Nyesom Wike to his residence in Abuja.

Ganduje clarified that he has not engaged in discussions with Wike, who is a minister-designate, about the prospect of him joining the party.

Despite this, the APC National Chairman did not dismiss the possibility of such a collaboration taking shape in the foreseeable future.

“You know Wike is an Honourable Minister-designate, so he came, we discussed it because I was looking for him to congratulate him for that, and also he came to congratulate me and we discussed that when he becomes minister fully he will work very hard in order to move the ministry he is given forward and he is ready to cooperate.

“But we didn’t discuss the issue of his coming to APC or not coming to APC. That issue will arise later,” said Ganduje, who expressed hopes that the coming of Wike, when it eventually happens, will boost the party’s profile.

Apart from Wike’s potential entrance into the APC, Ganduje revealed that there is an ongoing effort, currently in progress behind the scenes, to forge a merger agreement with several other political parties to boost APC’s supporters in preparation for the upcoming 2027 general election.

“It will certainly improve the chances of this our party, especially in 2027 and not only that we are coming out with a new blueprint to increase the followership of the party and this we include all strata of officials; those who are in APC and those who are in other political parties.

“I assure you very soon some of the political parties will even merge with the APC. We are doing that underground”

On whether Wike’s ministerial appointment was not based on the spirit of government of national unity somehow canvassed by the APC, Ganduje said,

“But the spirit of national unity does not mean the spirit of one party in Nigeria. Spirit of national unity means spirit of national competence and spirit of national capacity.”

Earlier, Simon Lalong, former Plateau State governor, had expressed his approval of Senator Ganduje’s appointment as the APC National Chairman. He highlighted that, given Senator Ganduje’s status as the longest-serving political figure within the ruling party, he brings a wealth of experience and a composed temperament that can guide the party towards achieving its goals.

He said, “As the National Chairman, Ganduje was Governor. As a matter of fact when we look at his antecedents we always say he is the longest experienced politician that we have within us. Because he is somebody who was very long in Civil Service, he became Permanent Secretary, Commissioner, longest serving Deputy Governor and became Governor.

“So with this kind of experience, what else do you need in party matters? So we have confidence in him as he is now here and it is not an issue of one man, anytime he has an opportunity he does a lot of consultation and we are always available.

“His colleagues who were Governors with him are always available for this kind of work. That is why we are rallying around to give him every help so that the party can also succeed,” he added.