Gbajabiamila Walks Out Emefiele’s Team As House Meets NNPC Over Crisis In Aviation Sector

Apparently miffed that the Central Bank Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, has concerned himself more with politics than carrying out his statutory responsibility, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila walked out the team he sent to interface with the House and other stakeholders as response to the crisis in the aviation sector.

Gbajabiamila, who was visibly angry at the shunning of the House’s summon despite adequate notice frowned at the development, which he said was very serious.

The meeting which is currently underway was called to interface with key stakeholders including the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd whose Group Managing, Mr Mele Kyari is present, to address threats by airline operators to shutdown operations.

The House had summoned an emergency meeting but shelved the idea when airline operators suspended the call for strike.

But on Monday when the stakeholders were to meet, Emefiele, who’s fighting to contest the presidential election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress and had sought court’s interpretation following the controversial Section 84 (12) about his eligibility sent a representative, Mr Kingsley Obiora.

Obiora, is CBN Deputy Governor, Economic Policy Directorate.

Hardly had Obiora introduced himself than the Speaker walked him out with a clear message directed to the CBN governor.

“We all pull out of our recess to be here. Nothing could be more important than being here,” the Speaker said.

Obiora, embarrassed refused refused to talk to the press when approach