2023: Atiku Denies Being Snubbed By Gov Makinde During Visit To Oyo

A frontline presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has rebutted reports claiming that he was ‘shunned’ by Governor Seyi Makinde when he visited Oyo State at the weekend in continuation of consultations for his 2023 presidential bid.

A popular newspaper, not THE WHISTLER, reported on Sunday that the former vice president was snubbed by Governor Makinde “despite the Turaki’s itinerary showing he was to meet with the governor” after his meeting with PDP delegates in Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun State.

The report had linked Makinde’s alleged cold-shouldering of Atiku to the governor’s supposed backing of the presidential bid of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

But reacting through his media, Paul Ibe, Atiku said the reports were false.

Ibe shared photos that show Atiku exchanging pleasantries with Makinde, saying “Reports from a section of the media that H.E Gov Seyi Makinde shunned H.E Atiku Abubakar during his consultative tour of Oyo State are not true.”

Atiku with Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Sunday. Photos: Atiku Media Office

He added, “The two leaders met on Sunday morning before Atiku departed Ibadan to Osogbo, and they had a good meeting focused on building unity for both their party, the Peoples Democratic Party and Nigeria as a country.”

Atiku had met the PDP delegates in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Saturday.

In a Facebook post he shared after the meeting, the presidential hopeful said “Today, the PDP family in Oyo State proved a point about Ibadan being the political capital of the West. My appreciation goes to all the leaders and members of our great party, especially Gov Makinde, for creating the enabling environment for me to meet with the PDP delegates in the state. I am also immensely thankful to the good people of Ibadan for their innate public display of affection for me and my delegation. God bless you all dearly.”