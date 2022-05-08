Gbajabiamila’s Installation As Baasofin To Hold Despite Alaafin’s Death- Oyomesi

Despite the death of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, the Oyo Mesi has said the planned installation of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, as the Aare Baasofin of Yorubaland will go ahead.

The late monarch had planned to confer the chieftaincy title on the Speaker on May 27 but died on April 22 about 35 days before the ceremony.

There were reports that the planned installation ceremony had been suspended but the Oyo Mesi led by the Basorun, who is the traditional Prime Minister of Oyo, High Chief Olayinka Ayoola, on Sunday said the installation would go ahead.

The chieftaincy title was part of activities to mark the lawmaker’s 60th birthday.

But the Oyomesi, on Sunday, confirmed that the installation would go as planned when Gbajabiamila visited the palace to condole the royal family and people of Oyo over the demise of Alaafin.

Basorun said one of the last wishes of the late Alaafin to confer the title of Baasofin of Yorubaland on Gbajabiamila would be fulfilled by the Oyo Mesi and the next Alaafin.

One of the children of the late Alaafin, Prince Akeem Adeyemi, who is also a member of the House of Representatives explained the reasons why his late father chose the Speaker for the title.

He said, “The Alaafin asked, ‘Since democracy started in Nigeria, who from Yorubaland has been outstanding in the National Assembly? Which lawmaker from Yoruba race has the highest number of bills? Which one has moved the highest number of motions? Which one has the best legislative performance?

“The person who has ticked all these boxes is Femi Gbajabiamila. As the Alaafin has said, so it is. This is the Aare Baasofin.”