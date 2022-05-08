Kano 2023: Like Kwankwaso, Ganduje Anoints Deputy As Successor

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has anointed his deputy, Nasir Gawuna, as his preferred candidate to run for the 2023 Kano governorship election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ganduje who will complete is second term in May, 2023, threw his weight behind Gawuna at a stakeholders meeting ahead of the party’s primary elections.

The meeting also settled for former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Murtala Sule Garo, as the running mate of Gawuna in the election.

It was gathered that it took several entreaties and intervention of party leaders and elder statesmen to prevail on Garo to step down for Gawuna.

Garo, who is believed to have the control of the party structure at the local government level, was seen as the preferred candidate of the wife of the governor, Hafsat Ganduje.

It is worthwhile to note that Ganduje served as deputy to former Kano Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Should Gawuna emerge victorious at the 2023 governorship polls, it may become a tradition for deputy governors to succeed their principals in Kano.