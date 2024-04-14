Germany, France, Five Other Countries Threaten Sanction Against Iran

372 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Group of Seven Nations (G7) on Sunday condemned Iran’s attacks on Israel and demanded restraints on all sides in the ongoing war.

The G7 nations consist of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States, with the European Union as a non-enumerated member.

Advertisement

Recall that Israel was attacked following the release of over 300 bomb-carrying drones against them by the Iranian government.

To maintain peace between the conflicting nations, the European Council President Charles Michel condemned the attacks on X, after a video meeting between the group.

He wrote, “We unanimously condemned Iran’s unprecedented attack against Israel.

“We will continue all our efforts to work towards de-escalation. Ending the crisis in Gaza as soon as possible, notably through an immediate ceasefire, will make a difference”.

Advertisement

Also in the wake of events, the nation’s leaders offered their full support for Israel in a statement published by the Italian G7 presidency, following a video meeting.

“We will continue to work to stabilise the situation and avoid further escalation. In this spirit, we demand that Iran and its proxies cease their attacks, and we stand ready to take further measures now and in response to further destabilising initiatives,” the leaders resolved.

THE WHISTLER reported that Israel is considering responding to the Iranian attacks of Saturday in an unprecedented development in the Middle East crisis.

The attacks which drew international condemnation marked the first time Iran had targeted Israel directly from its soil