Recoveries From Betta Edu, Other Humanitarian Affairs Ministry Officials Hit N32.7bn, $445,000 -EFCC

Following the recent controversy surrounding Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development involving alleged misappropriation of N30bn, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has finally opened up to clear the air and offer clarifications.

Last week, news made the rounds that N30bn was allegedly linked to the suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs Ministry, Betta Edu, and that 50 bank accounts in which money were transferred to were also linked to her.

Reacting to this development, the EFCC issued a statement through its spokesman, Dele Oyewale on Sunday evening, saying it has ” noticed the rising tide of commentaries, opinions, assumptions and insinuations concerning its progressive investigations into the alleged financial misappropriation” in the Ministry.

Oyewale said, ” At the outset of investigations, past and suspended officials of the Humanitarian Ministry were invited by the Commission and investigations into the alleged fraud involving them have yielded the recovery of N32.7bn and $445,000 so far.

“Discreet investigations by the EFCC have opened other fraudulent dealings involving Covid -19 funds, the World Bank loan, Abacha recovered loot released to the Ministry by the Federal Government to execute its poverty alleviation mandate.

“Investigations have also linked several interdicted and suspended officials of the Ministry to the alleged financial malfeasance.”

He noted that EFCC is investigating a system and intricate web of fraudulent practices.

He also mentioned that banks involved in the alleged fraud are being investigated.

Oyewale said: “Managing Directors of the indicted banks have made useful statements to investigators digging into the infractions. Those found wanting will be prosecuted accordingly”

He also pointed out that EFCC has not cleared anyone allegedly involved in the fraud.

“Investigations are ongoing and advancing steadily. The public is enjoined to ignore any claim to the contrary,” he said.

He also addressed the recent controversy surrounding Naira abuse, where a Nigerian popular cross-dresser Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky, was sentenced for mutilating the naira.

The issue had also raised controversy with individuals and public figures accusing thr EFCC of wrongly jailing the cross-dresser without an option of fine.

But Oyewale said, ” On the issue of the works of the Commission against Naira abuse, dollarization of the economy and the enforcement of all extant laws relating to them, the EFCC appreciates the avalanche of public awakening, support and involvement demonstrated so far. Increasingly, members of the public are drawing the attention of the Commission to video recording of abuse of the Naira by Nigerians from all walks of life.

“These gestures amply demonstrate rising consciousness of the public to the sanctity of our national currency and the need for collaborative engagement to sustain the tempo.

“To this end, the Commission will always investigate and prosecute anyone involved in the abuse of the Naira. Old videos being exhumed and flying around for the attention of the Commission are noted as the Commission is sensitive to the fact that its Special Task Force against Naira Abuse and Dollarization of the economy commenced operations on February 7, 2024.”

It added that at the moment, the Commission is investigating several celebrities involved in Naira abuse.

“Many of them have made useful statements to the Commission and many more have been invited by investigators working on the matter.

“The EFCC will not relent in its no-sacred-cow mode of operations and the public should be wary of running afoul of laws against the crime,” the spokesman said.