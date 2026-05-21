Ghana Delays Evacuation Of Citizens From South Africa

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Ghana has postponed the evacuation of its citizens from South Africa, which was scheduled to begin on Thursday, citing logistical and legal hurdles that required additional time to resolve.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that more than 800 Ghanaians have now registered with the Ghana High Commission in Pretoria seeking evacuation, a significant jump from the 300 originally announced by Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa earlier this week.

“Considering the numbers involved and the South African legal conditions that have to be met, including mandatory passenger screening, multi-institutional coordination and flight permits, the planned evacuation has been deferred by a few days,” the Ministry stated.

However, reports from OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Thursday morning indicate that only one person showed up when the special chartered flight was scheduled to depart at 5am, raising questions about the level of on-the-ground coordination ahead of the operation.

Ghanaian and South African authorities have agreed on enhanced pre-evacuation arrangements to expedite the process, the Ministry said, adding that senior government officials on both sides remain actively engaged. No new departure date has been announced.

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The evacuation was authorised by President John Dramani Mahama in response to a fresh wave of xenophobic attacks targeting African migrants across South Africa. Ghana has also written to the African Union urging that the issue be placed on the agenda of an upcoming continental summit.

The government urged Ghanaians still in South Africa to remain patient. “The Government of Ghana assures our nationals in South Africa that best efforts are being pursued to ensure their safe return home,” the Ministry said.