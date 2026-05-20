Ghana Announces Relief Package For Citizens Evacuated From South Africa

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Government of Ghana has announced a comprehensive support package for its citizens being evacuated from South Africa following a surge in xenophobic attacks and anti-immigrant protests targeting African migrants.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, all evacuees will be entitled to a Welcome Home Financial Package, transportation assistance to their various destinations across Ghana, a reintegration allowance, free psychosocial support, and entry into a special database for jobs and startup opportunities.

The government is also covering flight costs as part of the immediate evacuation efforts.

Ghana approved the evacuation of around 300 citizens who registered with the Ghana High Commission in Pretoria due to safety fears.

Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa announced that President John Dramani Mahama authorised the operation, with the first batch expected to depart Johannesburg on May 21.

Advertisement

The Ministry described the package as a reflection of the government’s commitment to its citizens. “We value and cherish all our citizens,” it stated.

The unrest in South Africa was fuelled by viral videos showing harassment, intimidation, and attacks on foreign nationals including Ghanaians.

Ghana has raised the issue diplomatically, including a letter to the African Union urging discussion at an upcoming summit. South African authorities have condemned the violence and vowed to arrest perpetrators, while denying systemic xenophobia.

The incidents have nonetheless prompted several African nations, including Nigeria, to take precautionary measures for their nationals.

As evacuations proceed, Ghanaian officials have emphasised that protecting nationals abroad remains a top priority, while calling for broader continental dialogue on migrant safety and intra-African relations.