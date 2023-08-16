Ghost Workers: Abia Govt Begins Physical Verification Of LG Workers

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Abia State government has said that the commencement of workers physical verification in the State Civil Service for Ministries and Local Government workers will begin on Thursday.

Advertisement

A statement from the Head of Service, Joy Maduka said the exercise will take place at the International Conference Centre Umuahia.

According to the release, the affected workers are to come along with verification print out, First School Leaving Certificate, letter of first appointment/notification of appointment, confirmation of appointment.

Others are last promotion, evidence of age (Birth certificate and age declaration) all academic qualifications, evidence of change of name, where necessary.

The government urged those who could not attend the physical verification exercise on the day specified for them to do so on the mop-up days including Saturdays.

It directed Directors of Administration, Finance, Welfare Chairman or Secretary and one member of Nigeria Labour Congress to be on ground to identify their staff members on the days of their physical appearance.

Advertisement

The release further made it clear that any civil servant who failed to partake in the verification exercise has made him/herself a ghost worker.

Recall that the State Government had earlier stated that it had discovered 2,300 ghosts in its payroll system and weeded them out, thus saving over N220m on monthly wage bill.

The government said the ghost workers were detected following the verification of civil servants in the state ministries and agencies

The Abia State Accountant-General, Njum Onyemenam, stated this in Umuahia, the state capital, after a meeting with the state Governor, Dr. Alex Otti.