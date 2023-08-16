Messi Has Raised The Bar For MLS, Says American Football Legend, Charlie Davies

Football
By Ukpe Philip

Lionel Messi’s performance at the Major League Soccer (MLS) has drawn comments from a former American Footballer, Charlie Davies who said the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has raised the bar for the MLS.

The Argentine led Inter-Miami to another league victory against Philadelphia. Messi scored from long-range in the game that ended 4-1 in favour of Miami.

Miami will now play their first-ever League Cup final in the competition, courtesy of the Messi effect.

Davies told CBS Sport, “Think about this- he has won seven Ballon d’Or. It is nothing out of the ordinary. He has been doing this against the best of the best. World-class opponents.

Lionel Messi Celebrates a long-range Goal Against Philadelphia
“He comes to Major League Soccer and he just won a World Cup. What do people expect. He is arguably the best player currently in the world but he is the best player of all time. This should not be a shock to anyone.”

Davies who played for LA Galaxy said the team spirit is high with the signing of Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. Miami also has Tata Martino as head coach.

He said, “Players around Messi have stepped up to a whole lot of level. Miami has raised the bar for MLS 100 per cent. They put Inter Miami on the map globally. People used to recognize LX Galaxy because of David Beckham making a move from Real Madrid.

“Now it is all about Inter Miami. It is all about Lionel Messi and this team has shown that they have quality.”

Since Messi joined the MLS side, Miami has not lost a game. They have won five League Cup games with 19 goals for and just five goals against.

