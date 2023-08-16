JUST IN: Cross River Gov Otu Swears In Senator Odey, 30 Others As Commissioners
Cross River State Governor Bassey Otu has sworn in former senator Stephen Odey and 30 others as Commissioners.
Odey represented the Cross River North Senatorial district in the 9th Assembly and was Chairman Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB, during the last administration of Ben Ayade.
He joined other nominees who were screened a week ago and confirmed by the state assembly.
Full list of those sworn in and would be assigned various portfolios are:
Sen. Stephen Odey
Mr. Mike Odere
Dr Justin Beshel
Hon. Agnes Atsu
Hon. Patrick Egbede
Hon. Robert A. Ewa
Dr Egbe Ayuk
Dr Beatrice Igwe
Prince Eka Williams
Mr. Oden Ewa
Hon. Moses Osogi
Barr Odum Ijom Ukam
Hon Ankpo Pius
Mrs. Abigail Duke
Hon. Lawrencia Ita
Chief Felix Idem
Pastor Ekpeyong Cobham
Ntufam Emmanuel Anom
Dr Hippolatus Ogar Lukpata
Hon. Edema Erom
Barr. Mensah Bassey
Barr. Ededem Ani
Bishop Margaret Ene-Ita
Chief Francis Ekpeyong
Dr Mathias Unimke Angioha
Mr. Johnson Andiambey Ebekpo
Dr Helen Agan Isamoh
Hon. Erasmus Ekpang
Hon. Effiom-Ekaha
Hon. Kinsley Namgbe Egumi.
The swearing in took place at the government house, Calabar.