JUST IN: Cross River Gov Otu Swears In Senator Odey, 30 Others As Commissioners

Cross River State Governor Bassey Otu has sworn in former senator Stephen Odey and 30 others as Commissioners.

Odey represented the Cross River North Senatorial district in the 9th Assembly and was Chairman Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB, during the last administration of Ben Ayade.

He joined other nominees who were screened a week ago and confirmed by the state assembly.

Full list of those sworn in and would be assigned various portfolios are:

Sen. Stephen Odey

Mr. Mike Odere

Dr Justin Beshel

Hon. Agnes Atsu

Hon. Patrick Egbede

Hon. Robert A. Ewa

Dr Egbe Ayuk

Dr Beatrice Igwe

Prince Eka Williams

Mr. Oden Ewa

Hon. Moses Osogi

Barr Odum Ijom Ukam

Hon Ankpo Pius

Mrs. Abigail Duke

Hon. Lawrencia Ita

Chief Felix Idem

Pastor Ekpeyong Cobham

Ntufam Emmanuel Anom

Dr Hippolatus Ogar Lukpata

Hon. Edema Erom

Barr. Mensah Bassey

Barr. Ededem Ani

Bishop Margaret Ene-Ita

Chief Francis Ekpeyong

Dr Mathias Unimke Angioha

Mr. Johnson Andiambey Ebekpo

Dr Helen Agan Isamoh

Hon. Erasmus Ekpang

Hon. Effiom-Ekaha

Hon. Kinsley Namgbe Egumi.

The swearing in took place at the government house, Calabar.