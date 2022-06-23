Go Win For APC, Adamu Charges Osun Governorship Campaign Council

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Adamu, on Thursday inaugurated the Osun Governorship Campaign Council, charging it to ensure victory for the party at the election scheduled for July 16.

The inauguration which took place at the party’s secretariat is coming one week after the party emerged victorious in the Ekiti governorship election.

The state governor, Gboyega Oyetola is seeking to return for the second term.

Adamu charged the council to do everything possible for the party to emerge victorious, declaring that, “There is no sparing for any reason what so ever, no sparing for the PDP. We are going there to win by the grace of God.

“That plan to win, the ability to execute the plan is with the leadership that this council is going to provide in the campaign efforts.

“I urge you to leave no stone unturned. I urge you to go there and do whatever is doable within the laws of Nigeria and our electoral laws to win.

“My tolerance level and this national working committee level for failure is really zero.”

Adamu warned members of the campaign team, saying “Nobody should come back to us crying, failure is not our own by the grace of God,” adding that, “Whatever it takes within the laws of the land, I said go for it, win the election.

“Let them (PDP) go complain, let them go wherever, let’s win the election. We have no apologies whatsoever for this posture because these two elections are best to the national election coming up in 2003.

“It will go in our credentials that we have the winning track record this National Working Committee that you elected we have a commitment.

“What we mean by the commitment is the 2023 general election is facing us. We have to face it squarely.

“There’s no option to wining the national election and these state elections are like I said forebears to the national election. We must show those who love us by showing those who are our adversaries in the strongest possible way that we are in control.

“No apologies to anybody, we are the party of government, we are the party ruling the country today, no apologize for anybody.

“The reality is Nigerians chose APC and we’ll do everything we can to retain this position of env,” Adamu said.

Speaking as the Co-Chair of the Council, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, who is the Kano State Governor assured that “we will work day and night. We will be committed. Some of us have already started behind the scene.”

Ganduje alerted Adamu that, “One important issue about Osun election is reconciliation. Internal dynamics of the party is very important.

“So, reconciliation is totally necessary so that we will believe in each other. We agreed that all stakeholders in Osun state will come together and constitute into one single force in order to win this important election,” Ganduje further assured.

Ganduje explained that, “Some of us who participated in the last election that brought the current governor into office, we knew the interplay of variables that took place. And that led us to a new terminology in election, inconclusive election.

“I assure you Mr chairman, this time this election will be conclusively conclusive. I believe the stakeholders in Osun State will add value to their preparedness. And ensure that the 30 LGAs in Osun State leadership have all prepared for this election.”