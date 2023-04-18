Gombe APC Crisis Deepens As Senator Goje Expelled For Failing To ‘Win Ward’

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The post election crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress, APC, deepened on Tuesday after the suspension of Senator Danjuma Goje over his failure to win his Ward for the party during the 2023 general elections.

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, defeated Goje in his Ward and the state during the presidential election.

Arising from the abysmal performance which the party said Goje played a role in, the Chairman in Kashere Ward, Goje’s ward, in Akko local government area of the state, Tanimu Abdullahi, announced his expulsion on Tuesday.

He accused Goje of several offences, including failure to grace the flag off of APC’s governorship campaign and general anti-party activities.

Abdullahi while announcing his edpulsion to newsmen said it was shameful that the former governor could not win his ward for the party at the just held governorship and Presidential polls.

He further explained that the party took the unanimous decision to expel Goje after finding him guilty of anti-party activities such as his failure to attend the Gombe State APC campaign rally presided over by the national chairman of the party, Abdullahi Adamu.

“The committee also deliberated on the allegations against Goje of hobnobbing with opposition parties and their candidates with the intent to undermine the success of the APC in Gombe State and Nigeria in general.

“Open support to opposition party candidates by hosting the NNPP gubernatorial candidate and the PDP Akko Federal House of Representatives candidate in his residence and offered support against the interest of his party, the APC, among many other instances,” he added.

“Making pronouncements that undermined the APC administration in the state and sponsoring campaign of calumny with the intention of inciting the public against the APC administration in the state.

“Giving clear directives to his associates and proteges to work against the interest of the APC in Gombe State by ensuring only Senator Goje is elected on the APC platform (Using the Goje Kawai slogan) while working towards the defeat of other APC candidates at all levels.

“That the executive council of the All Progressives Congress in Kashere ward has decided to expel Senator Muhammadu Danjuma Goje from the All Progressives Congress for his numerous anti-party activities that are in breach of Article 21, Section A, subsections ii, iii, vi and vii of the APC constitution.”

The expulsion was signed by 31 executive members including four state officials according to Abdullahi.

Senator Goje has been having a running battle with his party and some members across the senatorial zone for allegedly working against the party and sponsoring the governorship candidate of the opposition party at the just held governorship poll.