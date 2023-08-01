‘Google To Read His Profile’ – Akpabio Tells Senate During Screening Of Umahi

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio directed senators and all to Google the name ‘Dave Umahi’ to read his profile when the former governor appeared before his colleagues for screening on Tuesday as a ministerial nominee.

The exercise which continues on Tuesday saw Umahi, who emerged as Deputy Leader of the Senate, as the first to be screened on Day Two.

Umahi, who was conducting the affairs of the day in the Senate was called to exit and reappear for screening when the house went into committee of the whole.

After he read his brief profile, Akpabio informed that, “You would rejoin the Senate until you are confirmed and assigned into a ministry.”

While motioning to Umahi, he said, “If you Google the name Dave Umahi, you will read everything about him.

“He was a very outstanding governor, performing governor for eight years, was a member of the group that produced the Senate president and in turn he became the deputy leader of the Senate.

“Let me join you and my colleagues to thank the president for finding one of us worthy to be nominated,” Akpabio said.

Umahi then rejoined his colleagues after he was told to take a bow and go to direct the proceedings of the upper house.