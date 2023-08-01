Messi, Not Ronaldo Holds The Highest Number Of Football Records—GWR

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Guiness World Records (GWR) has evoked fresh arguments after it said Argentine forward, Lionel Messi is clear of Portugals Cristiano Ronaldo.

Advertisement

The world record awarding institution said Messi has the most records achieved by a footballer.

Guiness World Record made the disclosure on Tuesday in a tweet seen by THE WHISTLER.

“For now, Messi is clear of Ronaldo. Lionel Messi has 41 @GWR titles whereas Cristiano Ronaldo has 40,” the instruction tweeted.

It made the tweet to clarify a claim that ranks Ronaldo ahead of Messi in the GWR.

In the tweet, Guiness World Record said Messi has 41 different records, while Ronaldo has 40 records.

Advertisement

Robert Lewandowski has 9, Kylian Mbappe 5, while Neymar Jr has 4 records to his name.

Messi’s new record that puts him ahead from his arch rival, Ronaldo was not mentioned by GWR .

Messi won the World Cup which had ended the debate but some football fans had continued a new angle to the debate about which of the stars has the most Guiness World Records.

Messi decision to join American side, Inter Miami, has since helped them secure two wins after nine consecutive defeats.

Reacting to the news, a Twitter user @FCB_ACEE tweeted, “But some RONALDO fans told me that Ronaldo got more Records than messi.”

Advertisement

In her submission, @Irunnia- said, “Messi also topping this guy in GWR. My GOAT is above the 20 year old in a 39 year old body merchant.”

A football lover, @De_GreatKhan tweeted, “And I was believing that screenshot that was going around…. SMH CR7 fraudulent fanbase.”

Another fan @adex4me argued, “You’ve got to make a list of the GWR. You can’t just make assumptions. Let’s have the list or this is another crap from another paid blog”