Gov Adeleke, Oyetola’s Battle At Tribunal Forcing APC, PDP To Plot Wining Majority of Osun Assembly Seats

As the fate of who will govern Osun State for four years is still hanging in the balance, Governor Ademola Adeleke and his predecessor, Adegboyega Oyetola, are battling to get the majority seats in the State House of Assembly ahead of the March 18th 2023 election.

THE WHISTLER recalled that Adeleke defeated the incumbent, Oyetola during July 16th 2022 governorship election after he polled 403,371 votes for Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) against the All Progressives Congress(APC) candidate who scored 375,027. Meanwhile, Oyetola challenged the victory of Adeleke on two grounds overvoting in 749 polling units and certificate forgery.

Adeleke inherited a state assembly that has 23 APC lawmakers which is majority while PDP has 3 minority on November 27th 2022.

While delivering the majority judgement, the Osun Election Petition Tribunal chairman, Justice Tertse Kume, sacked Adeleke and declared that there was overvoting in 744 polling units, hence, he cancelled all the units and deducted the votes from both Adeleke and Oyetola which ended up favoring Oyetola who was declared the winner.

Adeleke filed another suit before the Appeal Court to challenge the tribunal’s verdict which is currently pending as final written addresses will be adopted by the court.

Adeleke expressed optimism that he will rule the state for four year as the court will validate his election while Oyetola is bragging about returning to power soon when judgement is delivered later this month.

The hanging governorship tussle in the state has caused the two political gladiators, Adeleke and Oyetola, to strategise ahead of the state assembly election.

Adeleke want to further prove his 2022 electoral victory and want to ensure full cooperation by securing majority of the assembly seats.

Oyetola is boasting that he will return as the governor of the state.

He is struggling to inherit a house that has majority of his party members when the court pronounces him as the validly elected governor of the state.

It was learnt that several permutations are ongoing by the two camps to secure majority of the assembly seats.

According to findings, APC is projecting to secure 15 seats while PDP is projecting to secure the whole 26.

But findings by THE WHISTLER revealed that APC May end up winning 7 seats while PDP will get 19.

For Oriade constituency, APC has chances of winning because the incumbent lawmaker, Babatunde Ojo, is well grounded and Boluwaduro/Boripe constituency will be won by the party.

Because of the influence of the APC National Secretary, Iyiola Omisore, Ife Central will be an easy ride for the party and his influence will rob positively on Ife North. Although, Ejigbo and Ayedire will be a battle ground but APC may carry the day.

However, the power of incumbency at the state level will give PDP edge in other state constituencies as they may floor APC in 19 others seats.

Governor Ademola Adeleke during a programme on Thursday called on people of the state to vote for PDP during the forthcoming state assembly elections.

While thanking the residents for their full support on July 16th, 2022 and on February 25th, 2023, Governor Adeleke called on the people to endorse the PDP again to enable him to continue delivery of dividends of democracy.

According to him, “My good people of Osun state. I address you today to express my heartfelt appreciation for your love and backing for me all the time. You voted for me massively last year. I am ever grateful. You voted for my party massively in federal elections. I am thankful.

“For me to continue to serve you well, I request that you vote for the 26 House of Assembly candidates of the PDP. They are the team I will work with. They are very important for the implementation of the Imole agenda. A PDP fully controlled State Assembly is the key to more dividends of democracy.

“Next Saturday’s election is very critical for Osun state. A vote for those Assembly candidates is a vote for me. I need them to serve you better and to complete the work we have started. Another victory for me and my party, the PDP, it will speed up the progress already recorded and drive our state to greater heights.”

Similarly, Oyetola and APC through the Acting Chairman, Tajudeen Lawal said the party is returning to power soon and they must have the majority in the house of assembly.

Oyetola reiterated his confidence in God that his mandate is very much intact and will be reclaimed soon.

Oyetola who expressed his strong belief in the efficacy of prayers said he has no doubt whatsoever in his mind that he would return to power soon, saying his God has never failed him.

Oyetola made the statement on Monday while giving his short remarks during the 12th year remembrance prayers for his late mother, Alhaja Wulemot Oyetola, held at the deceased’s residence in Iragbiji.

The erstwhile governor who described fervent prayers as his guiding principle said his God has been faithful to him, for the successes recorded so far.

He said, “We thank Him for giving us victory for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and I thank our people for their support all along. We want you to continue to pray for us to reclaim our mandate soon.

“We want our people to win in the next House of Assembly election so that no opposition will be allowed.

“We want you to know that APC is the only party that can take us to victory. This is the party that God has made for us. That is where benefits lie. Please, vote APC all through. If we truly want to benefit from the federal government, please, let’s elect our people to House of Assembly. These are the people that will work with us when we return to government.

“We don’t believe in any other thing except prayers. That is what we were brought up with. Let’s continue to pray so that we can thank God in the end.”

It was gathered that the two camps have been strategising especially on the areas of security to ensure they carry the day.

The two parties have been recruiting non-state actors to work for them for the purpose of the election while the state actors like the police, DSS, NSCDC among other are been currently lobbied to work for them.

It was gathered that the police authority has ordered immediate redeployment of the Chief Security Officer of Ademola Adeleke while leaders of APC are been intimidated across the state.