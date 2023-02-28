Gov Fintiri Bans NGOs In Adamawa Till After Elections

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Governor of Adamawa state, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has suspended the activities of both International and home base Non-governmental Organization (NGOs) from Tuesday till 15 March 2023.

The governor made this known in a state broadcast on Tuesday following the aftermath of the 2023 Presidential and National Assembly Elections.

He said following the activities of some NGOs in the state during the presidential election which can be described as vote- buying, their activities would not be allowed again under his administration.

“It has been discovered that most Non-Governmental Organizations have swallowed the bug and are dabbling into politics in the name of providing humanitarian assistance to the people.

Government cannot fold its arms and watch such so-called NGO’s mislead the people and inject divisive tendencies into their psyche.

“Government has decided to suspend the activities of local and international Non-Governmental organizations throughout the state until 15th of March, 2023, when the elections are done. This is done in good faith and in furtherance of our desire to deepen our democracy and protect the humanitarian mandate of the NGOs” he said

Fintiri in his broadcast said no election is worth the life of any citizen of the state and urged citizens to uphold peace and allow the process go on until the winner of the presidential election emerges.

“The Presidential and National Assembly elections have come and gone but I must thank all our citizens for trooping out en-mass to exercise their civic responsibility.

“Your conduct during and after the elections have been peaceful, orderly, exemplary and commendable.

“This is the true reflection of Adamawa as the home of peace and a bastion of democracy”.

While commending the central role of security agencies in the maintenance of peace and order during the election, he warned trouble makers and miscreants not to attempt to disrupt or cause a breakdown of law and order in the state.

He said such misguided elements would be held accountable for their actions.

“We cannot allow a return to the gloomy era of disruption and chaos. The Peaceful coexistence the state enjoys did not come on a platter of gold. It is a hard-earned one.

“Any attempt to temper with it would therefore be decisively dealt with. I have ordered patrols and surveillance by the Security Personnel to keep everything in check.

“For the peace loving people of Adamawa State, you have nothing to worry about as government has put all the necessary security measures in place in keeping with our promise of safeguarding the lives and property of our people.

“In view of the foregoing and in furtherance of our desire to reorder the electoral behaviour of the people and remove the influence of the NGOs who have reduced their statutory mandate to that of a vote-buying machine,”

He said the people should learn to put the interest of the country above any other primordial interest.

.