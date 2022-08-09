Gov Ikpeazu’s Aide Dumps PDP

40 SHARES Share Tweet

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Senior Special Assistant on Revenue and NG-Cares Implementation to Governor of Abia State,

Chief Iheanyi Igboañulam (Kpakpando), has dumped the People’s Democratic Party for the Young Progressive Party (YPP).

In his letter of resignation, dated 05-08-2022, addressed to the chairman of Afugiri ward, Mr. Ifeanyi Elisha, Chief Igboañulam said he had defected to the the YPP, citing crisis in Abia PDP as reason for his decision.

Chief Igboañulam was the former Special Adviser on Grassroot Politics to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu.

He was also the Abia State chairman, National Voters Mobilizers.

In a similar development, the Special Adviser on New Media & Publicity to the Governor, Ubani Newman Ubani, has also resigned his appointment.

This is contained in a letter addressed to the Governor, dated 8 Aug, 2022.

He said, “This is to formally notify you that I am resigning my appointment as Special Adviser to the Governor on New Media and Publicity.

“I thank you for the opportunity to work for you and wish you success as your tenure tilt towards impending end.”

Newman is the publisher of ABIA ONLINE.