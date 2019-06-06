Gov. Masari Resolves To Wade Off Banditry Killings In Katsina

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari has said the people of the State can no longer fold their arms while her people are being killed mercilessly.

Masari who spoke when received the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai at the Government House, Katsina said he is optimistic in the ability of the nation’s military to end banditry, kidnapping and killing of innocent people in the state.

Recall that bandits had last month launched series of attacks on some Katsina villages which left scores killed and several others injured.

The governor noted that since the army and other sister security agencies could degrade the Boko Haram terrorists in the North East, they could do the same to the bandits.

“You must bring the situation down to a level that it no longer poses a threat to our lives and means of livelihood.

“I hope and believe that you have the capacity and training which you can deploy to end the banditry.

“We, the people of Katsina state will not and cannot fold our arms while our people are being mercilessly killed,’’ he said.

He explained that the problem of banditry in Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi and some parts of Kaduna had no religious colouration.

He cautioned that enemies of Nigeria, both within and outside must not be allowed to cash in on the menace to “factionalise, divide and manipulate our people for their own selfish interest.’’

Masari pledged that he would not relent in supporting the security agencies to safeguard the lives and property of people of the state.

“We are ultimately responsible for the lives of the people we govern. That is the whole purpose of our being in government.

“So, for that, we will not relent in terms of supporting the security agencies. We will continue to do that.

“I am giving you the assurance that we will continue to give you support to ensure that you succeed,’’ he said.

Earlier, Buratai, who was represented by the Chief of Training and Operations, Maj.-Gen. Lamidi Adeosun, said he was in Katsina as part of his assessment of the security situation in the North West.

He admitted that security in the state had taken a dramatic turn in the recent time, but assured that steps had been taken to address it with the deployment of more troops and equipment.