Why Our Officer Was Killed In Katsina — Customs Service

413 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has confirmed the death of its officer, Customs Assistant II Auwal Haruna in the Dankama area of Katsina State.

THE WHISTLER reported how the officer was reportedly lynched by passengers after he (Haruna) shot at the vehicle, killing a passenger.

Advertisement

The Service in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Abdullahi Maiwada explained that the incident occurred at the checkpoint in the Gamji Makaho area of the state.

The statement read partly: “The melee was triggered when a team of customs officers attached to Katsina Area Command attempted to intercept a convoy of over fifty vehicles transporting goods suspected of illegal movement outside the country.

“Haruna and his fellow officers exhibited remarkable courage in their duty to thwart these audacious economic saboteurs.

“Their actions sparked a confrontation with an enraged mob who viciously attacked and fatally assaulted CA II Auwal Haruna.

Advertisement

“He has since been laid to rest according to Islamic rites in his hometown, Kayawa, under the Dutsi Local Government Area of Katsina state.

“The Comptroller General of Customs (CGC), Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, and the entire NCS fraternity extend heartfelt condolences to the family of CA II Auwal Haruna.

“He also vehemently condemns the senseless act of violence that led to his untimely demise and assures a comprehensive investigation into this tragic incident to ensure justice is served.”

“The CGC underscores the perilous challenges officers face in their daily mission to safeguard the nation’s borders.”

The CGC assured that the Service would stand firmly with the fallen officer’s family during this period of profound grief, even as it remains “steadfast in its efforts to combat illegal activities such as smuggling, prioritising Nigeria’s border integrity while ensuring the safety of citizens and dedicated customs personnel.”