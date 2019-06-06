Why I Trust Oyo-Ita As Head Of Service – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has disclosed why he entrusted the nation’s civil service in the hands of Mrs. Winifred Ekanem Oyo-Ita.

Buhari, in a statement said when his government assumed power, sensitive positions such as the head of civil service, as well as the ministry of finance were apportioned to women.

The president further said that such positions were given to women due to his belief in their ability to effectively deliver on the job.

Advertisement

Buhari, who received representatives of Nigerian women on a Sallah homage at the Presidential Villa President, further assured that he would give more recognition to women in his forthcoming cabinet.

He said: “I think the biggest trust any leader will entrust, whether in a household, a town or a country is to give the treasury to the women. Since I came women are in charge of the treasury.

“So, I don’t think it is the number that matters, the fundamental thing is who hold the bag. Look at the treasury and look at the civil service. Even with this, you are still asking for more. In the spirit of Oliver Twist, we will watch out the numbers.”

Advertisement

Recall that Oyo Ita was appointed into the position in October 2015. Buhari had cited his implicit confidence and trust in her ability to discharge the responsibility of the office of the HOS as part of reasons for her appointment.

In 2018, the president bestowed the prestigious National Productivity Order of Merit (NPOM) award on her.

Advertisement

He further described her as “one of the most patriotic Nigerians”.