Gov Otti Bans Civil Servants From Trading During Office Hours

Abia State Government has banned civil servants in the state from hawking and trading within the government’s stipulated working hours from 8am to 4pm.

The order was given by the acting Head of Service, Joy Maduka, during her maiden meeting with the staff of the inner office on Tuesday.

Maduka maintained that overhauling and reforming the service to restore its lost glory are tasks that must be accomplished by the current administration.

She admonished workers to eschew sabotage, unethical behaviours and general indiscipline, while imploring them to adhere strictly to the public service rules and regulations.

She reassured the workers of the governor’s commitment to improving the welfare of the workforce, and promised that workers would regain their pride under the new administration.

Maduka asserted that henceforth, the Abia State Government would not condone disrespect to constituted authority.

She equally warned that lateness to work, loitering and gossip will no longer be allowed in the civil service.