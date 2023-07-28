Gov Otu Nominates Senator Odey, 25 Others As Commissioners

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Cross River State Governor, Bassey Otu has nominated a former Senator, who represented Cross River North, Dr Stephen Odey as commissioner among 25 others.

Odey, who has worked as chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB, is among 25 others that would be screened Friday (today) by the Cross River State House of Assembly.

The nominees are: Mr Mike Odere, Dr Justin Beshel, Hon Agnes Atsu, Hon Patrick Egbede, Hon Robert A Ewa, Dr Egbe Ayuk, Dr Beatrice lgwe, Prince Eka Williams and Mr Oden Ewa.

Others are: Hon Moses Osogi, Barr. Odum Ijom Ukam, Hon Ankpo Pius, Mrs Abigail Duke, Hon Lawrencia Ita, Chief Felix Idem, Pastor Ekpenyong Cobham, Ntufam Emmanuel Anum, Mrs Gladys Eutendala, Dr Hippolatus Ogar Lukpata and Hon Edema Erom.

The rest are Barr Mensah Bassey, Barr Ededem Ani, Bishop Margaret Ene-ita, Chief Francis Ekpenyong and Dr Mathias Unimke Angioha.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Elvert Ayambem, who on Thursday was expelled by University of Calabar revealed that the Assembly received a list from the Governor containing 26 names and their confirmation would begin immediately.

“The Governor took his time in the selection of the nominees to ensure that all of them are square pegs in square holes,” the speaker said.

“I am happy that the Governor transmitted the list within the stipulated time. The nominees are credible people,” he said.

The list was immediately referred to the House Committee on Judiciary for proper scrutiny and screening before confirmation.