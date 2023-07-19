Govs, Others Renew Call for State Police, New Constitution At Media Event

Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum and Imo State governor, Hope Uzodimma on Tuesday in Lagos renewed call for a new constitution that truly reflects the desires and aspirations of the Nigerian people.

The occasion was a public lecture organized by Freedom Online newspaper, themed “2023-2027: Nigerians, Elected Leaders, and Expectations.”

Uzodimma and the other special guests also called for state police.

The Imo governor who was the guest speaker, expressed strong belief that Nigeria urgently requires good governance and a fundamental shift away from the 1999 Constitution, which is regarded as inadequate and a hindrance to progress.

Other speakers at the event who echoed Uzodimma’s views are his Bayelsa State counterpart, Douye Diri; former Deputy National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George; Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, among others.

One of the key demands by the speakers was the establishment of State Police as a crucial step towards addressing the escalating issue of insecurity in the country.

Gov Uzodimma said good governance is the common language that all citizens understand and yearn for. He highlighted the limitations of the current constitution which hinder state governments from performing optimally, given the centralized control that the federal government exerts over key aspects such as policing.

Governor Diri also lamented the lack of control over state resources and called for a new constitution that empowers states to manage their own resources, much like during the First Republic.

He stressed that this decentralization of power could lead to significant advancements in the states.

Chief Olabode George criticized the present state of leadership in the country, denouncing corruption, economic inequalities, and the lack of accountability in financial management.

He passionately called for an end to such practices, urging for a just and equitable distribution of resources.

Aare Onakakanfo, Iba Gani Adams, brought attention to the hardships faced by Nigerians due to the removal of fuel subsidies, which has led to soaring fuel prices and devaluation of the country’s currency. He urged the government to address these issues promptly to prevent further unrest.

The need for a new constitution that clearly defines the governance structure and empowers states to take charge of their own affairs was reiterated by Chief Tola Adeniyi, the former Managing Director of Daily Times.

He expressed skepticism about the possibility of state Police becoming a reality, citing political interests that may obstruct its implementation.

The publisher of Freedom Online, Gabriel Akinadewo, stressed the importance of a constitution that aligns with the aspirations of the Nigerian people, while former military governor of Bayelsa State, Navy Captain Omoniyi Olubolade (rtd), emphasized the need for a constitution that addresses the challenges of citizens and effectively tackles insecurity.

The lecture concluded with a plea from Benson Enikuomehin, an Abuja-based lawyer, who called upon the Ondo State government and President Bola Tinubu to aid the Ilaje people of Ondo south senatorial district, who are threatened by recurring floods.

The Freedom Online lecture provided a platform for influential voices to advocate for positive change, with hopes that their collective vision will inspire constructive action towards a better Nigeria.

As the call for a new constitution and state Police gains momentum, Nigerians eagerly anticipate a brighter future with improved governance, greater security, and equitable distribution of resources.