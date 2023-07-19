‘INEC Can’t Present Witnesses’- Lawyer Says As Electoral Body Closes Case At Enugu Tribunal

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Wednesday, closed its defence in the Enugu State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal without calling witnesses.

THE WHISTLER reported that INEC, Tuesday, failed to present its witnesses to testify on the outcome of the March 18 governorship election in the state, citing hitches with its proposed witnesses. Its counsel prayed the tribunal to adjourn to today to enable it to defend allegations of malpractices levelled against it by Labour Party and its guber candidate in the polls.

When the matter came up today, INEC counsel, H. Okoli, told the election tribunal that, “We have reviewed the case and decided we cannot present any witness.”

The guber candidate of the Labour Party, Barr Chijioke Edeoga, is challenging the results that INEC declared in favour of Gov Peter Mbah of the Peoples Democratic Party in the election.

Edeoga alleged over-voting at some polling units, miscalculation of election results and irregularities in Udenu LGA of the state, among others. Edeoga and Labour Party closed their case last Friday.

Meanwhile, the second respondent, Gov Peter Mbah, today, opened his case against LP guber candidate’s allegations that Mbah, a lawyer, forged his NYSC discharge certificate, as well as engaged in malpractices.