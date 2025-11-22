Gowon, Northern Leaders Call For Unity, Urge Decisive Action On Insecurity

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Former Head of State Gen. Yakubu Gowon on Friday led renewed calls for unity and stronger regional collaboration as the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) marked its 25th anniversary in Kaduna.

Gowon, represented by former Vice-President Arc. Namadi Sambo said peace and harmony remained the most critical pillars for the North’s stability.

Reading the message, Sambo said the ACF was founded to champion moderation and national cohesion, adding that the forum had remained consistent.

“Unity, peace, and harmony are not mere slogans. They are the oxygen for development and the foundation of our collective dignity,” the former Nigeria leaders said.

He warned against divisive tendencies exploited by extremists. “Without unity, we fracture. Without peace, we stagnate,” he added.

ACF Board of Trustees chairman, Alhaji Bashir M. Dalhatu recalled that the forum was formed in 2000 to provide moral leadership at a time the region faced growing security and social pressures.

He said the challenges had worsened in recent years, citing attacks, abductions, and the killing of a senior military officer as evidence that communities remained under threat.

“The government must find a way to end the violence rapidly,” he said. “The consequences of failure, God forbid, are too frightening to contemplate.” Dalhatu said the closure of hundreds of boarding schools due to insecurity had exposed the depth of the crisis.

He appealed for stronger cooperation between traditional institutions, governors, and security agencies, noting that while the efforts of security personnel were appreciated, “much more must be done.”

The event also featured the launch of an ACF endowment fund, with billionaire businessman Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu announced as chief launcher. Dalhatu described the initiative as a long-term investment in the region’s future.

Representatives of Afenifere, Ohanaeze, PANDEF, and BRAC attended the jubilee, which Dalhatu said reflected “the consolidation of friendship and goodwill across regions.”

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, and other national leaders also graced the occasion, a turnout Dalhatu said demonstrated the collective resolve of northern influencers to seek solutions.

Speakers at the event pushed for a revival of the ACF’s old agenda centred on education, agriculture, and industrial growth.

Traditional rulers, including the Sultan of Sokoto, emphasised the need for community-level peacebuilding and interfaith dialogue.

The jubilee ended with a shared commitment to strengthen collaboration across political, traditional, and socio-cultural platforms. ENDS.