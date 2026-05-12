Tinubu, Danjuma To Attend Gowon’s Autobiography Launch In Abuja

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President Bola Tinubu and former Minister of Defence, Gen. Theophilus Danjuma, are to attend the public presentation of the autobiography of former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, scheduled for May 19 in Abuja.

This is contained in a statement issued by Mr Yomi Odunuga, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Sen. George Akume.

Odunuga said Tinubu would be represented at the event by Akume.

He said the event, slated for the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre, Abuja, is expected to attract top government officials, military veterans, diplomats and other dignitaries from across the country.

According to him, Tinubu is the Special Guest of Honour, while Danjuma, former Chief of Army Staff and ex-Minister of Defence, will unveil the autobiography.

Odunuga said the 881-page book, published by Havilah Group, chronicled Gowon’s life, leadership journey and reflections on key moments in Nigeria’s history, including the Nigerian Civil War between 1967 and 1970.

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He added that the memoir also detailed Gowon’s early years and his emergence as Nigeria’s leader during a critical period in the nation’s history.

The statement quoted Gowon as saying that the autobiography was written to provide clarity on decisions taken during his administration rather than reopen painful memories of the past.

“By choosing to write, I took a conscious decision not to reopen old wounds but to clarify my thinking on policies and plans at a period often narrated by others.

“My story is one of conviction evaluated by circumstances at the crossroads of expectations and reality,” Gowon said.

Also quoted in the statement was the Group Chief Executive Officer of Havilah Group, Mr Lanre Adesuyi, who described the autobiography as a major contribution to Nigeria’s historical documentation and national discourse.

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“We consider this project a significant milestone in our journey, one that reflects our commitment to preserving history, promoting thought leadership and contributing meaningfully to national discourse,” Adesuyi said.

Born in 1934, Gowon became Nigeria’s Head of State and Commander-in-Chief on Aug. 1, 1966, serving for nine years.

After leaving office, he obtained a PhD in Political Science from the University of Warwick in 1984 and later devoted himself to peacebuilding, national development and spiritual leadership.

His post-service initiatives include the “Nigeria Prays” movement and advocacy campaigns against diseases such as guinea worm, HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria through the Yakubu Gowon Centre.

He also serves as the National Goodwill Ambassador for the control of viral hepatitis in Nigeria.