Grammys 2022: Wizkid, Femi Kuti, Others Lose ‘Best Global Album’ Award To Angelique Kidjo

Angelique Kidjo’s ‘Mother Nature’ has won the ‘best global album’ at the 2022 Grammy Awards, outshining Wizkid, Femi Kuti, his son, and others during the event held on Sunday.

Wizkid’s ‘Made In Lagos’ and ‘Legacy +’ by Femi Kuti and his son Made Kuti were some of the albums that competed in the category at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

During her speech, Angelique said it is a big win for Africa.

The 2022 Grammys, which was hosted by Trevor Noah, rolled out the red carpet for a star-studded ceremony, celebrating nominees and performers by Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X, Brandi Carlile, Silk Sonic, BTS, and more.

“Whenever people ask me what performances I’m most excited to see, I realize that my answers are almost always lies, because I haven’t yet seen the performances,” Noah had jokingly said ahead of this year’s Grammys.

“I have ideas of who I think I want to see in my head, but then I’m always surprised on night. Last year was a perfect example of that… You don’t know who’s gonna bring something up, you don’t know who’s gonna do something different, you don’t know who’s gonna roll out a giant bed and twerk on it, so yeah, this year I’m excited to see anybody on stage.

“That’s what makes the GRAMMYs amazing,” he continued. “It’s basically the year’s biggest all-around concert: Everything — country, hip-hop, jazz, whatever it is — on one stage, which is what I love.”

The Recording Academy announced Angelique Kidjo’s win on its official Twitter page, saying “Congrats Best Global Music Album winner ‘Mother Nature’ @angeliquekidjo #GRAMMYs”

This is not the first time the singer is winning a Grammy award as revealed on her official website. After her album ‘DJIN DJIN’ won a Grammy in 2008 for Best Contemporary World Album, the Beninese singer-songwriter has gone ahead to win four more Grammys in the ‘best world album’ category.