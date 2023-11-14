Group Calls For Buhari’s Arrest, Prosecution By ICC After NSA Revealed Nigeria Is ‘Bankrupt’

363 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) on Tuesday commended the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, for summoning the courage to admit that the Bola Tinubu-led federal government inherited a bankrupt country from the immediate past Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Emmanuel Onwubiko, HURIWA’s National Coordinator, called for Buhari’s investigation, arrest, and trial by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the wake of the NSA’s comments.

Ribadu, while speaking at the Chief of Defence Intelligence Annual Conference 2023, said the country was battling budgetary constraints having inherited a bankrupt country from the previous administration with about N46 trillion in debt to clear.

He said, “Fine, it is important for you to know that we have inherited a very difficult situation, literally a bankrupt country, no money, to a point where we can say that all the money we’re getting now, we’re paying back what was taken. It is serious!

“But this administration is doing its best to meet our requirements, particularly the armed forces, and I believe that you leaders will be able to testify to that.”

Reacting, Onwubiko, in a statement on Tuesday, accused the Buhari administration of human rights violations, corruption, and economic mismanagement.

“In her remarks during an interdenominational church service marking Nigeria’s 63rd Independence Anniversary, First Lady Oluremi Tinubu emphasized that her husband, President Bola Tinubu, is not a magician but is committed to fixing the country. She stated that the Tinubu administration inherited challenges from past administrations and is focused on repairing the damage without placing blame.

“Also, in a recent speech at the Chief of Defence Intelligence Annual Conference 2023 in Abuja, Ribadu attributed the current financial crisis to the bankruptcy inherited by President Tinubu’s administration. While acknowledging budgetary constraints, Ribadu assured that the government is diligently working to ensure a robust defense management and security structure. He commended the armed forces for their commitment and positive changes under the current leadership”, HURIWA quoted.

The Rights group further alleged the last president’s tolerated terrorists and killings of civilians, adding it amounted to crimes against humanity that ought to be addressed and redressed by taking the former president to the international Criminal court in The Hague, Netherlands.

HURIWA further alleged that militant groups led by Asari Dokubo engaged in human rights violations unabated.

“Former militant leader Asari Dokubo revealed that his ‘private army’ was contracted by the Nigerian government to maintain security on the Abuja-Kaduna road and in various parts of the country.

“Dokubo made this claim after a meeting with President Bola Tinubu in June 2023, criticizing the performance of the military in addressing insecurity.

“He asserted that his men, stationed in different regions, played a crucial role in ensuring security, challenging the narrative that the military lacked sufficient armament,” Onwubiko added.

HURIWA maintained that given the NSA’s disclosure and other human rights issues, Buhari should be investigated and prosecuted by the ICC.