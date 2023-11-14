Anambra Police Vow To Arrest Killers Of YYP Chairman

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Police have vowed to hunt down and bring to justice the killers of the Nanka Ward chairman of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) in Anambra State.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner of Police, Anambra State, CP Aderemi Adeoye, in a statement made available to newsmen in Awka on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The statement, signed by the state PPRO, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, said CP Adeoye, condemned the killing in strongest terms, describing the killers as ‘cowards who have murdered sleep’.

The CP said, “They might think they have committed a perfect crime and that they would get away with it but they delude themselves. The police are already working on vital clues to unmask the perpetrators.”

The command re-assured all law-abiding citizens, especially in Nanka “not to be afraid but to join hands with the police in bringing the murderers and their sponsors to justice.”

Recall that the chairman of Young Progressives Party, YPP, in Nanka Ward 1 in Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State, Nze Joe Muoghali, was on Saturday night killed by masked men a few hours after hosting a meeting of YPP stakeholders in the area ahead of a rerun election for the Orumba North and South federal constituency.