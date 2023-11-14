BREAKING: Court Dismisses ‘Time Wasting’ Appeal Against Benue Deputy Speaker’s Election

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Makurdi division of the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has affirmed the election of the Deputy Speaker of Benue State House of Assembly, Mrs. Danladi Lami – a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The National/State Election Petition Tribunal in Makurdi, Benue State, had on September 21 upheld Lami’s election as the member representing Ado State Constituency.

Lami’s election was challenged at the Tribunal by Mrs Agnes Uloko of the People’s Democratic Party after the Independent National Electoral Commission had declared her as winner of the poll.

But Uloko approached the Tribunal with a petition, claiming among other things, that Lami forged the educational certificate she submitted to INEC and was not qualified to contest the election for Ado state constituency.

But in his earlier judgement, the tribunal’s chairman Justice Ory-Zik Okeorha, dismissed the petition, holding that the petitioners’ claims of certificate forgery against the deputy speaker were not substantiated with credible evidence.

Dissatisfied with the Tribunal’s verdict, Uloko and the PDP approached the Court of Appeal for the final determination of her petition and an order setting aside the judgement of the Tribunal.

Passing its judgement on Tuesday, the appeal court agreed with the Tribunal that variations in the names in different certificates belonging to a person did not necessarily amount to a grave violation that could disqualify a person especially when a person tendered a statement on oath regarding change of name.

On the certificate forgery allegations, the appellate court held that no evidence was adduced by the appellants beyond hearsay.

The appellate court faulted the the appellant for not doing their ” homework”, adding they did not call relevant bodies like the West African Examination Council, to speak to the exhibits.

“On the whole, this appeal is time-wasting.

“The appeal lacks merit,” the appellate court said while awarding the cost of 250,000 against the appellants.