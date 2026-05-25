Group Seeks Raji’s Guidance After Grand Patron Appointment

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The Oduduwa Development and Integrity Organisation (ODIO), a socio-cultural and political group, has appointed the Director-General of The Game Changer Group (TGCG), Alhaji Bolaji Raji, as its Grand Patron.

The organisation said the appointment was in recognition of Raji’s commitment to the promotion, unity and development of the Yoruba people.

Speaking in Abuja, the Director-General of ODIO, Otunba Olusola Orelaja, described Raji as a committed leader who has consistently championed initiatives aimed at advancing the development of the South-West region.

According to Orelaja, the appointment was a reflection of Raji’s leadership qualities and contributions to nation-building.

“This appointment is in recognition of your outstanding contributions, exemplary leadership qualities, unwavering commitment to humanity, and your continuous dedication towards the advancement, peace, unity and prosperity of the Yoruba people and Nigeria at large,” he said.

He added that, as Grand Patron, Raji would provide guidance, inspiration and strategic direction towards the achievement of the organisation’s objectives.

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Orelaja noted that the APC chieftain would also be expected to promote unity and harmony among Yoruba people across Nigeria and in the diaspora, while supporting programmes focused on socio-political, economic, educational and cultural development in Yorubaland.

Other responsibilities include advocating good governance, justice, equity and responsible leadership, as well as supporting initiatives that promote youth empowerment, entrepreneurship, employment generation and improved security within Yoruba communities and across the country.

“We are confident that your wealth of experience, wisdom, patriotism and leadership influence shall greatly contribute to the successful attainment of our collective vision for a more united, secure, prosperous and progressive Yoruba nation,” Orelaja added.

Responding, Raji expressed appreciation for the honour and urged the organisation to remain committed to initiatives that would foster national development and unity.

“I am very happy for the honour. It is always gratifying to be recognised by one’s people. For the organisation to deem me worthy of serving as its Grand Patron is something I deeply appreciate,” he said.

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He added, “I pray that God grants me the wisdom, strength and resources needed to justify the confidence reposed in me and to contribute meaningfully to the growth of the organisation and the country at large.”