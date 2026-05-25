Truck Crushes POS Operator In Lagos

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The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has confirmed a tragic road accident involving a 40-foot containerised truck at Second Rainbow inward Oshodi along the service lane near the Police Tactical Team Station.

According to LASTMA, the accident occurred after the driver of the articulated truck lost control of the vehicle while in transit, causing it to overturn onto a commercial mini bus and nearby roadside shops.

It further stated that the truck, which was conveying a fully loaded 40-foot container, veered off its path before crashing into the commercial area.

The agency, in a statement on Monday by the Public Relations Officer, Adebayo Taofiq, confirmed that a female Point of Sale (POS) operator was severely injured during the incident after sustaining serious injuries to both legs.

Truck Crushes POS Operator

Taofiq said the victim was immediately rescued and taken to a nearby hospital for urgent medical treatment by officers of the Police Tactical Team stationed in the area.

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According to him, operatives of the traffic agency were also deployed to the scene to manage traffic, secure the area, and coordinate rescue and recovery efforts alongside other emergency responders.

“Regrettably, a female roadside Point of Sale (POS) operator under a canopy sustained severe injuries to both legs during the tragic occurrence, resulting in critical trauma and panic within the vicinity,” the statement by Taofiq read.

“The injured victim was immediately rescued and evacuated to a nearby medical facility for urgent medical intervention by Officers of the Police Tactical Team stationed within the area.

“In rapid response to the emergency, operatives of LASTMA promptly mobilized to the accident scene to institute strategic traffic control measures, secure the affected corridor and coordinate rescue and recovery operations in synergy with security agencies and other emergency responders,” he added.

He further stated that the driver of the truck was subsequently arrested by LASTMA officials and handed over to the Nigeria Police Force for further investigation and possible prosecution.

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Taofiq noted that a recovery tow truck was later deployed to evacuate the fallen articulated vehicle and the damaged mini bus from the scene, while police officers from the Orile-Iganmu Division commenced preliminary investigations into the incident.

Despite the severity of the accident, LASTMA noted that traffic flow around the corridor remained largely uninterrupted due to the swift intervention of its personnel.

LASTMA’s General Manager, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, urged operators of articulated vehicles and logistics companies to ensure proper mechanical checks on heavy-duty trucks before putting them on the road.

He stressed that poor vehicle maintenance remains a major threat to lives, public infrastructure, and road safety across Lagos State.