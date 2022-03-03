Group Warns Oshiomhole As He Fights Alimikhena For Edo North Senatorial Ticket

The controversial erstwhile National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr Adams Oshiomhole, has been declared a persona non grata by a coalition of leaders and elders in Owan and Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State.

This is as the former Edo State governor sets his eyes on the seat of Senator Francis Alimikhena, who’s the current senator representing the zone.

It was gathered that Oshiomhole has told Alimikhena that he will not return to the red chamber again as he’s interested.

He has also held stakeholders’ meetings and consulted across the district with a view to formally declare for the senatorial seat..

This has made some stakeholders and elders of the zone to declare he’s not wanted in the district again.

In an open letter sent to THE WHISTLER, the National Coordinators of Elders and Leaders of the district, Victor Umoru and Henry Ijegba, representing Akoko-Edo and Owan, said, “Oshiomhole is a national leader and must not get himself entangled in such selfish decisions. It will be an aberration for a man regarded as selfless to jettison the usual zoning arrangement for his political sustenance.

“Oshiomhole has made his mark in Edo politics and the outcome of the last governorship election in 2020 was enough to let him know his service is no more required,” the group said.

They pointed out that, “Kingmakers don’t struggle to become kings. Oshiomhole should be proud that he was able to produce a performing senator like Francis Alimikhena. The incumbent senator was the saving grace of Edo North in the last governorship election.

“All Progressives Congress, APC, would have collapsed since the 2020 election if not for the goodwill of Alimikhena. If we must remove him, then we demand explanation why an Etsako man should also replace him.

“The people of Owan and Akoko -Edo are part of Edo North and if Oshiomhole joins the senatorial race, both Owan and Akoko-Edo, irrespective of political parties, will use our PVC to embarrass him. It is safe to queue behind the incumbent Senator, who is seeking a third and last term than to endure Oshiomhole, who may seek to remain in the Senate for a lifetime as a political retirement home like other former governors.

“If the incumbent Senator Alimikhena must go, then the alternative naturally, cannot be another Etsako Senator. An incumbent that is performing can serve out as many terms but at his point of exit, the tide cannot swing to the same ethnic group, it is not done. Senator David Mark, George Akume, and others are good examples.

“The incumbent Edo North Senator is the best that Edo North has ever produced in terms of performance and development of the senatorial district. Every community in Edo North has one infrastructure or the other. Seeking to replace the incumbent Senator, who has impacted the senatorial district on all fronts, will lead to the final death of APC in Edo North.

“We will rather support Senator Alimikhena for his last term than support another Etsako man against the interest of the Owan and Akoko- Edo People. Those pushing the former APC National Chairman are either seeking to divide Etsako against or bury APC in Edo North.”

THE WHISTLER reached out to Oshiomhole on phone call but it was unanswered.

An associate, who refused to be quoted when our correspondent reached out to him, called the group “hungry people being sponsored,” and should “be ignored,” as “they can’t stop Oshiomhole now.”