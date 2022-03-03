Two Set Ablaze For Snatching Lady’s Handbag, Phone In Anambra

Two persons were Thursday set ablaze in Anambra for allegedly snatching a lady’s handbag and infinix phone, THE WHISTLER gathered.

The third suspect escaped by the whiskers, an eye witness said, adding that they operated on a tricycle.

The police public relations officer, Anambra State Police Command, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident to our correspondent in Awka.

He said, “Police operatives have recovered the tricycle, [as well as] a handbag and an infinix phone that were allegedly dispossessed from a female victim by the hoodlums operating along Owerri road, Romchi Transport Park, Onitsha.

“Police operatives are already on ground there, and efforts are emplace to bring normalcy to the area and possibly to apprehend the fleeing gang member.”

The state PPRO said the commissioner of police, CP Echeng Echeng, commended members of the public for assisting the police in apprehending the suspects.

He however urged not to taking laws into their hands.

“They should take such suspects to the nearest police station to afford the police the opportunity to conduct appropriate investigations and bring the culprits to justice in accordance with extant laws,” the commissioner said.