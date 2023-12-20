Chelsea Edge Newcastle To Qualify For Carabao Cup Semi Final

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Chelsea earned a 4-2 penalty shootout win over Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge to book their place in the Carabao Cup semifinal place.

The regulation time ended 1-1 after Mykhailo Mudryk scored a 92nd minute equaliser for the hosts.

Advertisement

Calum Wilson opened the scoring for Newcastle United in the 16th minute taking advantage of Benoit Badiashile’s error to fire home.

Chelsea threw all they had to get the equaliser, but Newcastle United defended doggedly until a moment of joy from substitute Mudryk.

Pochettino called on Christopher Nkunku in the 69th minute, but he failed to trouble Newcastle United’s backline.

Mudryk took advantage of Kieran Trippier’s mistake to fire home the equaliser and send the game into penalty shootout.

Advertisement

The quartet of Cole Palmer, Conor Gallagher, Christopher Nkunku, and Mudryk all scored for Chelsea, while Kieran Trippier fired high and wide and Djordje Petrovic saved from Matt Richie.

In the other Carabao matches on Tuesday, Fulham defeated Everton 7-6 on penalties to advance to the last four. The regulation time ended 1-1.

Championship side, Middlesbrough, defeated Port Vale 3-0 to book a semi-final place.

Liverpool will take on West Ham on Wednesday to determine the last slot for the semi-final clashes.