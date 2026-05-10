Gun Attack In South Africa Leaves Two Dead, Several Injured

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Two men were killed and four others injured after three gunmen opened fire on people socialising outside a tavern in Langlaagte, west of Johannesburg, early Sunday morning in South Africa.

South Africa’s Gauteng provincial police spokesperson, Captain Tintswalo Sibeko, said more than 40 people were gathered outside the tavern drinking when the armed suspects approached and opened fire without warning.

The attack occurred around 3 a.m. Two men died at the scene from gunshot wounds, while four others were taken to hospital for treatment. The suspects fled immediately after the shooting.

“The suspects are unknown at this stage, and the motive for the attack is yet to be determined,” Sibeko said.

Police are investigating two counts of murder and four counts of attempted murder.

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Authorities urged anyone with information that could assist the investigation to contact the Crime Stop Line on 08600 10111 or submit information through the MySAPS App.

South Africa records one of the highest homicide rates globally, with more than 26,000 murders reported in 2024. Taverns have frequently been targeted in mass shootings across the country.

The incident adds to growing concerns over gun violence in parts of the country.

In a separate case, five people were shot in two incidents in the Elsies River area earlier in the week, including a 39-year-old woman who was killed after being caught in crossfire during a shootout involving two vehicles.