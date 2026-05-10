Netanyahu: Iran War Not Over Until Enriched Uranium Removed

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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran is “not over” until Tehran’s stockpile of enriched uranium is removed and its nuclear enrichment sites are dismantled.

In an interview that aired Sunday on CBS’s 60 Minutes, Netanyahu told correspondent Major Garrett that highly enriched uranium needs to be taken out of Iran and the country’s enrichment facilities need to be dismantled.

“Now, we’ve degraded a lot of it,” Netanyahu said, referring to Iran’s nuclear capabilities, as well as its proxy forces in other countries and its missile-making capacity. “But all that is still there, and there’s work to be done.”

International monitors estimate that Iran still has around 970 pounds of nearly bomb-grade uranium.

When asked how the uranium stockpile could be removed, Netanyahu said: “You go in, and you take it out.”

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The Israeli leader said an agreement would be “the best way” to remove Iran’s highly-enriched uranium, but refused to specify what would happen if no agreement is reached with Iran regarding its nuclear material.

The U.S. is reportedly seeking a deal that would remove Iran’s highly enriched uranium and place a moratorium on all uranium enrichment for at least 12 years, but would eventually permit limited enrichment.

Iran has sent its response to the latest U.S. proposal for ending the war through a Pakistani mediator, according to Iranian state media. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said that dialogue does not mean surrender and that Iran would “never bow” to pressure.

The U.S. and Israel launched a joint air campaign against Iran in late February 2026 after mediated talks collapsed.

Iran has fired missiles back at Israel and other Gulf countries while also restricting shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.