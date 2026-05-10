Trump Accuses Iran of ‘Playing Games’ With United States

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U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday accused Iran of deliberately stalling negotiations with the United States and the international community for 47 years, saying Tehran had long engaged in “delay tactics” in its dealings with Washington.

“Iran has been playing games with the United States and the rest of the world for 47 years, delay, delay, delay,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, adding that “they will be laughing no longer.”

The remarks came hours after Iran submitted its response to the latest U.S. proposal through Pakistan, which has been facilitating talks between both sides.

In the post, Trump revisited longstanding criticisms of former President Barack Obama, claiming Iran gained strategic and financial advantages during his administration. He alleged that “hundreds of billions of dollars” and about “$1.7bn in green cash” were provided to Tehran as part of past diplomatic arrangements.

Trump also accused the Obama administration of weakening U.S. alliances, including support for Israel, during negotiations with Iran.

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He further criticised former President Joe Biden, before asserting that Iran’s pattern of delay had been reversed under his leadership.

The president also claimed Iran had been responsible for the killing of tens of thousands of unarmed protesters and for attacks on U.S. personnel over several decades.

Iranian officials have consistently rejected Trump’s characterisation of the negotiations. Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf previously described Trump’s approach as an attempt to turn talks into “a table of surrender.”

On Sunday, Iran’s deputy parliament speaker reiterated that Tehran’s position remained unchanged, stating that its policy was “neither compromise nor surrender, it is battle with America.”

The comments come amid ongoing political debate in the United States over Iran policy and broader Middle East strategy.